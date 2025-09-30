Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

