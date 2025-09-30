Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5%

ETN opened at $367.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.25.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.68.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

