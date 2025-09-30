Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $906,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.9%

BATS HYD opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.