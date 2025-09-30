One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.