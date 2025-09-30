HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 415.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKYE. Evercore ISI upgraded Skye Bioscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skye Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 170,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,626.06. This represents a 74.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vii, Llc sold 170,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,626.06. The trade was a 74.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,097 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 365.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 143.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

