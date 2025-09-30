D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Humacyte Price Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock worth $7,466,382. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

