CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $12,051,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $4,223,693.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,088,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,486,978.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,928,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,880,573.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $467,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

