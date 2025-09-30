JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital downgraded EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 133.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in EQT by 38.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

