HCR Wealth Advisors Has $6.06 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $108,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

