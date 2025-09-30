Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Mills stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

General Mills stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

