Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 8.7% increase from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA RFLR opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.