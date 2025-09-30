Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3278 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS JULJ opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.11. Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

About Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

