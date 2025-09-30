Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

