Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.20 Thousand

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $22.20 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113,130.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.09 or 0.00487132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00263339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00057479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

