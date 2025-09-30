Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $19.98.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

