Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $19.98.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.