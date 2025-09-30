Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 237.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

IES opened at GBX 22.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.76 and a twelve month high of GBX 29. The firm has a market cap of £98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Invinity Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

