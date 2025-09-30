Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IESGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 237.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 4.6%

IES opened at GBX 22.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.76 and a twelve month high of GBX 29. The firm has a market cap of £98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Invinity Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.