Critical Analysis: Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 4 0 2 2.67

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $191.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 14.53% 17.72% 11.57% Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $2.23 billion 3.12 $322.22 million $7.84 21.34 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain $50.40 billion 1.06 $3.08 billion N/A N/A

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has higher revenue and earnings than Simpson Manufacturing.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, infrastructure construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also provides mortars and construction chemicals under the Weber, Chryso, and GCP brands; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, solar roofing solutions, roll roofing systems, and accessories under the CertainTeed and Brasilit brands; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as abrasives, adhesives, sealants, tapes, composites, and films. In addition, the company provides interior and exterior systems for construction and housing sectors; ceramics under the SEFPRO brand; polymer shakes and shingle, and insulation cladding solutions; and barriers, terraces, and balustrades. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, ventilation, and sanitaryware products; timber and byproducts; bathrooms and kitchens; and site equipment, PPEs, and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

