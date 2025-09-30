Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 4.3% in the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE KO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

