First United Bank & Trust Buys 1,986 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

