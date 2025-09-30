Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 4,614 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $296.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.63 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

