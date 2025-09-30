Chicago Capital LLC Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Morningstar worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Morningstar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

