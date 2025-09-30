Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,508 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $28,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

AVSC opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

