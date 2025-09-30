BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

