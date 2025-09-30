JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 9,475 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 18.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 139,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 104.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Gentex Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

