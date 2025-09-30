Greenleaf Trust Sells 375 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

