Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) rose 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 373,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 48,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

