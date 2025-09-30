Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 19% – What’s Next?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.09. 121,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 43,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 19.0%

The company has a market cap of C$3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.