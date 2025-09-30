Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a market cap of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

