Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3253 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.8%

BATS APRJ opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRJ. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 66,076 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 132,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

