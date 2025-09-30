Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Holdings Decreased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $453.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.43. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.