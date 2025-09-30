Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 244 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

