Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 6,457 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

