Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.24. The company has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

