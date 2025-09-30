Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 11,089 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

