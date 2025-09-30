Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $292.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

