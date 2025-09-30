Bosman Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3876 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

