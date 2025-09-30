Bosman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,099 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja makes up about 2.1% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SN opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.SharkNinja’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.