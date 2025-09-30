Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.