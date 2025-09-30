MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

