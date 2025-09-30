Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,374,805. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.05.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

