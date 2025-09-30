iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Holdings Decreased by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,347,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

