BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

