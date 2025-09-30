MBA Advisors LLC Buys 6,920 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

