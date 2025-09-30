Bosman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,748 Olo Inc. $OLO

Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 10.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.58. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Lake Street Capital lowered OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 29,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $300,007.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 672,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,118. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Morvillo sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $110,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 375,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,745. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

