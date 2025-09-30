MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 3,571 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,748.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 143,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

