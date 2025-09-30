MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

