TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up about 4.6% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 67.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 885,984 shares of company stock worth $34,180,811 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

