26,699 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF $DMAX Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DMAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Dec ETF (DMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

