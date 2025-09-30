Contrasting Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Remy Cointreau and Compania Cervecerias Unidas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remy Cointreau 1 1 1 1 2.50 Compania Cervecerias Unidas 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.70%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than Remy Cointreau.

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Compania Cervecerias Unidas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 2.62 $130.21 million N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion 0.73 $177.04 million $0.85 14.29

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau.

Profitability

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas 4.93% 9.01% 3.87%

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Remy Cointreau on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

