Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $408,082,000. Crcm LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,168,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

